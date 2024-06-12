Protesters Target GALZ Offices Defacing Perimeter Wall

GALZ, an association of LGBTI People in Zimbabwe, categorically condemns the acts of vandalism and intimidation that occurred today (09 June 2024) at our Harare office around 3:30 PM.

A group of individuals claiming to represent various Christian churches descended on our Harare centre, chanting slogans against homosexuality. They proceeded to vandalize the property, painting hateful graffiti on the walls.

While we respect differences in values, it is utterly unacceptable to deploy acts of vandalism and intimidation against communities that hold different values.

GALZ has filed an official police report, and we are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigations. We call on the authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable for these criminal actions.

This act of violence has not been committed in isolation, it is a stark reminder of the ongoing discrimination and hostility that our community faces.

We urge religious and political leaders to condemn such acts of hate and to uphold the constitutional rights and freedoms for all citizens to be protected by law regardless of their diverse backgrounds including sexual orientation, gender identity and expression.

GALZ remains steadfast on its mission to ensure LGBTI people are treated as equal citizens in Zimbabwe and such attempts to deny our existence will not discourage us from further advocating for our rights.

Zimbabwe’s Constitution adopted in 2013 prohibits same-sex marriage but is silent on gay relations.