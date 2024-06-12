Ramaphosa Loses Grip On ANC NEC Amid GNU Talks With DA | Report

The ANC-DA coalition was defeated, with the NEC favouring a more measured Government of National Unity (GNU).

However, some ANC officials are reportedly frustrating parties like the EFF and MKP out of any discussions.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

The ANC failed to win an outright majority in the 29 May National and Provincial elections and received 40.18% support.

Speaking to IOL, political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said Ramaphosa failed to deliver and should resign. He said:

Any leader who has any integrity will not be forced to step down from the position. The election outcomes were disastrous… Ramaphosa is obsessed with the idea of being a president.

Seepe said if an ANC-DA coalition was pushed through, it could spell the end of Ramaphosa in the ANC.

He argued that it was a wrong move for the president to even consider talks with the DA after it had opposed many of its policies over the years including the recent signing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) bill. He said:

Don’t be surprised when people take you as the enemy. The DA has opposed many policies of the ANC, so why go with a party that has always pushed you around? This is the same party that suggested it would take further steps on the Phala Phala matter.

The growing influence of ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, and Nomvula Mokonyane over the NEC is being viewed as a sign of the shifting power dynamic within the party. Said a source:

Ramaphosa has lost the NEC and this is going to prove detrimental to him in the next few weeks or months. The push for a DA coalition by those loyal to the president was widely rejected by the NEC.

Reports at the weekend suggested that the ANC NEC was concerned that those close to Ramaphosa were trying to engineer “side deals” with the DA.

The meeting, apparently widely rejected a coalition with the DA and was said to be in favour of an ANC, IFP, EFF, and PA coalition. Said a source:

The NEC could not bring itself to work with the DA and preferred the so-called “black pact” grouping. Ideologically it makes sense for the ANC.

Another IOL source said the sense from the NEC was that if the ANC-DA coalition was pushed, it will end in tears for Ramaphosa. Said the source:

The NEC will recall him if this line continues. The last meeting was a clear indicator of this. In fact, the GNU could very well have a different president in a couple of months. That is how fluid the situation is right now.

Meanwhile, Seepe warned that the ANC-DA coalition would be the total end of the ANC.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment