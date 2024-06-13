Hackers Steal ZiG1 Million From NetOne During Transition From RTGS

NetOne was represented by its regional loss control officer Takaitei Chitekwe.

Prosecuting, Thomas Chanakira alleged that Gona and Gonyora connived and hacked into NetOne One Money wallet where they fraudulently transferred ZiG1 119 438 as phantom money to the former’s bank account.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

The duo allegedly exploited a glitch that occurred on the NetOne OneMoney system during the ZWL$ to ZiG transition last month.

The court heard that the phantom money was then processed through Electronic Funds Transfer Corporation Zimbabwe, ZimSwitch and EcoCash being funded by NetOne Cellular OneMoney escrow account.

Gona and Gonyora allegedly made 545 transactions using the same method.

The State further submitted that after making the fraudulent transactions, the NetOne OneMoney account’s funds were depleted, leading to the bank settling the transactions.

Gona and Gonyora allegedly converted the proceeds to assets which are yet to be recovered, and only ZiG695 940 was recovered.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment