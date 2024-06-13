Two Miners Killed In Underground Blast After Cigarette Fire Sets Off Explosives
Two artisanal miners were killed in an underground explosion while three others who were on the surface, escaped with injuries.
The incident occurred on 8 June 2024 at about noon at Dohwe 118 Gold Mine in Mberengwa.
James Ndebele (38) and Alfred Hove (19) who were underground, died instantly, while the other three who were working outside escaped with injuries, after a burning piece of wood fell on explosives, setting them off.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Midlands Province, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the incident to the Chronicle. He said:
Ndebele of Maglas Township in Zvishavane and Hove of Village Bricks under Chief Bvute in Mberengwa were working underground in a mine shaft while three other miners were working outside.
Whilst working, Hove asked for fire to light up his cigarette and one of the miners who were outside threw a piece of burning firewood log into the shaft and it landed on top of explosives which exploded instantly killing Ndebele and Hove.
The miners who were outside the shaft sustained varying injuries after being hit by flying debris caused by the explosion.
Insp. Mahoko urged miners to observe all the safety precautions to avoid such accidents.
More: Pindula News