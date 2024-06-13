Two Miners Killed In Underground Blast After Cigarette Fire Sets Off Explosives

4 minutes ago Thu, 13 Jun 2024 13:24:11 GMT

Two artisanal miners were killed in an underground explosion while three others who were on the surface, escaped with injuries.

The incident occurred on 8 June 2024 at about noon at Dohwe 118 Gold Mine in Mberengwa.

James Ndebele (38) and Alfred Hove (19) who were underground, died instantly, while the other three who were working outside escaped with injuries, after a burning piece of wood fell on explosives, setting them off.

