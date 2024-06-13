"ZESA Saddled With US$36M Monthly Bill For Hwange Units 7 And 8 Loan"

Chikwenhere said ZESA is engaging the China Exim Bank and Sinohydro Corporation to negotiate the imposed penalties due to delays created by monetary policy changes and restore its Escrow accounts. Said Chikwenhere (via Chronicle):

We have come up with a programme to ensure that at least we try by all means to save money through cost containment measures and at the same time try to the extent possible that some of our operational requirements are paid in ZiG

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

There is a programme that we have now to ensure that at least while the bill for Hwange 7 and 8 is US$36 million, we sincerely believe that some of the things can be paid locally.

We have identified certain things we can pay for locally in ZiG. It’s a programme that we started about two months ago and we are trying to engage some of the suppliers.

While the contract says you are paid in USD, we want to convince them to accept perhaps payment half in ZiG or a portion payment that will be the way to go because there is no way we can sustain a bill of US$36 million, it’s not possible.

Every month, we are required to pump out US$18 million each for units 7 and 8, which is US$36 million and this is 100 per cent in USD.