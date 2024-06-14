Foul Play Suspected In Soldier's Death

6 minutes ago Fri, 14 Jun 2024 06:44:13 GMT

A member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) died at United Bulawayo Hospitals on Tuesday, where he was admitted after he was stabbed in the back.

The family of ZNA warrant officer class 2, Louice Dube, suspect his girlfriend murdered him.

However, the official version of his death is that he committed suicide.

Feedback