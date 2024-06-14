GMB Pledges To Pay Maize Farmers Within 21 Days
The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) said this week, a payment of US$3.29 million was made to farmers who delivered maize and other grains from 01 April 2024.
In a statement issued on Thursday, June 13, GMB chief executive officer Edson Badarai urged farmers to deliver maize and other grains to GMB, saying payment will be made within 21 days.
GMB is currently paying US$390 for a tonne of maize and traditional grains, with no ZiG component.
The USD component for a tonne of sunflower is US$418 and the ZiG component is equivalent is US$278, to give a total of US$696.
For a tonne of soya beans, the USD component is US$348, while the ZiG component is equivalent to US$232, to give a total of US$580.
