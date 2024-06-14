GMB Pledges To Pay Maize Farmers Within 21 Days

6 minutes ago Fri, 14 Jun 2024 14:01:13 GMT

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) said this week, a payment of US$3.29 million was made to farmers who delivered maize and other grains from 01 April 2024.

In a statement issued on Thursday, June 13, GMB chief executive officer Edson Badarai urged farmers to deliver maize and other grains to GMB, saying payment will be made within 21 days.

GMB is currently paying US$390 for a tonne of maize and traditional grains, with no ZiG component.

