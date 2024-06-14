Gokwe Man Charged Over Knife Murder Of Kadoma Cricketer Kamwise

6 minutes ago Fri, 14 Jun 2024 06:57:06 GMT

A 34-year-old man from Gokwe has been charged over the May 28 murder of Kadoma cricketer Scott Blessing Kamwise.

As reported by ZimLive, Kamwise (24), was stabbed in the back and neck along Waterworks Road, near Blue Ranges in Kadoma.

The suspect in the murder case, Jimmy Kambiyata, of Muzvuvagumbo Village in Gokwe, appeared at the Kadoma Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

Feedback