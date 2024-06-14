Gokwe Man Charged Over Knife Murder Of Kadoma Cricketer Kamwise
A 34-year-old man from Gokwe has been charged over the May 28 murder of Kadoma cricketer Scott Blessing Kamwise.
As reported by ZimLive, Kamwise (24), was stabbed in the back and neck along Waterworks Road, near Blue Ranges in Kadoma.
The suspect in the murder case, Jimmy Kambiyata, of Muzvuvagumbo Village in Gokwe, appeared at the Kadoma Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with murder.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Kambiyata, who suspected Kamwise of having an affair with his girlfriend, used the woman’s phone to lure him to his death. The NPA said:
It is the state’s case that on May 28, 2024, at around 10 PM, the accused person used his girlfriend’s cellphone to lure the now-deceased Blessing Scott Kamwise to their home on the promise that he would spend the night. Kambiyata harboured suspicions of an affair between Kamwise and his girlfriend.
It is alleged that on arrival at the house, Kambiyata waylaid the unsuspecting Kamwise and stabbed him once in the neck and once in the back with a knife, leading to his death.
The knife allegedly used in the killing was recovered from Kambiyata’s house.
Kambiyati was remanded in custody on June 24 this year.
More: Pindula News