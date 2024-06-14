Mudenda Blocks Debate On Mnangagwa's Diplomatic Gaffe In Russia

CCC MP Gladys Hlatywayo attempted to raise the issue in parliament on a “point of national interest,” emphasising the importance of avoiding statements that could destabilise relations with neighbouring countries.

However, Mudenda, a ZANU PF Politburo member, interrupted and redirected the discussion, saying that foreign affairs are solely the domain of the executive branch. Sai Mudenda (via NewsDay):

Hon Hlatywayo, the area of foreign affairs in terms of bilateral or regional relations is a matter for the Executive to deal with at all times. I was saying this is a no-go area where you have issues that relate to bilateral or multi-lateral relations between or among States. Those are dealt with at the level of the Executive. So the chief of diplomacy of either country, the point of order, with its good intentions, I think it is misplaced.

Mudenda was offside in blocking Hlatywayo from raising the issue as the Constitution of Zimbabwe mandates that the executive, including the President, is accountable to parliament.

This, however, is not surprising given that Mudenda has a history of actions that undermine parliamentary scrutiny of the executive, favouring the ruling party and its interests.

Former Mt Pleasant MP, Fadzayi Mahere (CCC), recently claimed that Mudenda had reduced Parliament “to a farcical den of contradiction and illegality” after he unilaterally revoked the appointments of legislators from the CCC to various parliamentary committees.

