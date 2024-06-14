Zimbabwe Drawn In Group B Of 2024 COSAFA Cup Tournament
Zimbabwe has been drawn in Group B of the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament alongside defending champions Zambia, the Comoros and another nation yet to be confirmed.
The draw was held in Johannesburg this Friday, and the tournament will be staged in South Africa from 26 June to 7 July.
Group A has South Africa, Mozambique, Eswatini and Botswana, while Group C has Angola, Namibia, Lesotho, and Seychelles.
The three pool winners and the best runner-up will advance to the semifinals.
The island nations of Madagascar and Mauritius have opted not to compete in 2024.
Interim Warriors coach Jairos Tapera had already named a 23-man squad for the tournament which consists of a mixture of locally and foreign-based stars.
Below is the full squad:
GOALKEEPERS
Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Geoffrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds), Prince Tafiremutsa (Dynamos)
DEFENDERS
Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Thubelihle Jubani (Manica Diamonds), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds)
MIDFIELDERS
Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy), Joel Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Mtokozisi Msebe (Simba Bhora), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda Football Academy), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Tinotenda Meke (Green Fuel)
FORWARDS
Macauley Bonne (Cambridge United), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Tinotenda Benza (Herentals), Denzel Mapuwa (Green Fuel)
More: Pindula News