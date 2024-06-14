Zimbabwe Drawn In Group B Of 2024 COSAFA Cup Tournament

7 minutes ago Fri, 14 Jun 2024 11:48:32 GMT

Zimbabwe has been drawn in Group B of the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament alongside defending champions Zambia, the Comoros and another nation yet to be confirmed.

The draw was held in Johannesburg this Friday, and the tournament will be staged in South Africa from 26 June to 7 July.

Group A has South Africa, Mozambique, Eswatini and Botswana, while Group C has Angola, Namibia, Lesotho, and Seychelles.

Feedback