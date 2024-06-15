16-year-old Boy Enrols For Medical Degree

Speaking to The Herald, Berven revealed that he grew up in a disadvantaged background and at school, they did not have chairs and benches and sat on rocks. He said:

I am determined to achieve my dream of becoming a medical doctor. Born on July 12, 2007, I grew up in a disadvantaged background, attending Shiloh Academy in Harare where I often had to study while sitting on stones due to the lack of proper infrastructure.

Berven also had health problems. He had a heart condition that sometimes left his family unable to afford specialist care.

This fuelled his desire to become a doctor and help others, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted his education, preventing him from taking his O-Level examinations in Form One.

With the help of Rodha Siaka, Berven joined the Government’s BEAM programme and transferred to Mufakose 2 High School where he received invaluable support from the teaching staff. He said:

Due to a poor background, my parents were not able to pay for my school fees as well as the fees for my elder brother Wesley. My mother Muchaneta Matumhe used to tell us that ‘chikoro ndiwe munhu’ despite the challenges we faced such as going to school on an empty stomach, being laughed at by people, and shortage of money, I told myself that I had to be different.

Berven attributed his academic success to the support of teachers like Khumbulani Moyo and Siaka, who provided him with essential textbooks.

He sat for his A-Levels at 15, having previously completed his O-Levels at 14 and finishing Grade Seven at 12. Said Berven:

While I was doing Form 2, I registered to write Form 4. Despite setbacks, I managed to achieve good grades, including 6 Bs, an A, and a C. I then pursued A-Level extra lessons and later enrolled at Kuwadzana 1 High School, as I wasn’t eligible to register as an external candidate at my age… The O-Level results came with 6Bs, an A and a C which wasn’t a true reflection of my capabilities and that didn’t deter me. Eager to prove that the results were not my best since I had not had much time to concentrate due to several setbacks, I wrote my A-Levels in November 2023 and scored 14 points with 2As in Mathematics and Biology and a B in Chemistry.

Berven has now found sponsors who cover his tertiary education. He said his source of inspiration is Dr Amos Makoni who specialises in orthopaedics and traumatology. Said the youngster:

He also said his goals are to build a hospital in rural areas such as Mount Darwin, Chivhu and Bocha, to find a drug for cancer and to form an organisation to help children with parents who cannot pay their school fees.

More: Pindula News

