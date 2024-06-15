U.S. Based Zimbabwean Medical Doctor Builds Clinic In Zaka, To Offer Free Services

I lost my father and relatives because we used to travel long distances with patients to other clinics and on the way some people died before accessing the clinic. I started this project five years ago and the clinic will be officially opened this year. We are doing that as a way of helping the communities through our Christian values. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Nyamandlophu Clinic is expected to serve at least 5,000 villagers in Ward 31, the new resettlement area, the Dzoro area, the Bota area, and parts of Zaka South and East.

Source of Funds

Mashindi said he used his own resources and also got help from family and friends to complete the project.

The project is part of his Social Corporate Responsibility (CSR) to his village of origin. Said Mashindi:

My idea is to establish a mission in my rural village. We want to build a primary and a secondary school as part of the mission and the establishment of an orphanage is always on the cards. As you know we have only two mission schools in Zaka and I want to establish a third one. I want to thank my family, friends and church members for supporting me to establish this project. They supported me from day one. My wife who is a medical doctor supported me and my kids sacrificed in a big way to build my faith-based clinic.

Other acts of charity

Mashindi said he donated medication and equipment to Machiva Clinic. He is currently assisting villagers through mobile clinics with a team of doctors.

Mashindi was a teacher at Dewure High School in Gutu before relocating to the USA where he worked as a Regional Clinician Counselor before establishing his own hospital.

