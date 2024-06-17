Bus Carrying Bernard Mizeki Pilgrims Catches Fire, Seven Killed

14 minutes ago Mon, 17 Jun 2024 06:21:19 GMT

Seven (7) people died when a Passion Link bus carrying pilgrims from Bernard Mizeki caught fire on Sunday.

National Shrines chairperson, Reverend Father Edwin Selemani was cited as saying 14 others were hospitalised and three were critically Injured.

The annual pilgrimage takes place at the Bernard Mizeki shrine in Marondera and draws Anglicans from across Zimbabwe, the southern African region, and beyond.

