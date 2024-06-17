Pindula|Search Pindula
Bus Carrying Bernard Mizeki Pilgrims Catches Fire, Seven Killed

14 minutes agoMon, 17 Jun 2024 06:21:19 GMT
Seven (7) people died when a Passion Link bus carrying pilgrims from Bernard Mizeki caught fire on Sunday.

National Shrines chairperson, Reverend Father Edwin Selemani was cited as saying 14 others were hospitalised and three were critically Injured.

The annual pilgrimage takes place at the Bernard Mizeki shrine in Marondera and draws Anglicans from across Zimbabwe, the southern African region, and beyond.

More details to follow…

More: Pindula News

