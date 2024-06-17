PSL 2024 Matchday 15 Results: Simba Bhora, Ngezi Register Big Victories

5 minutes ago Mon, 17 Jun 2024 08:42:15 GMT

FC Platinum moved to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table on Saturday following their 1-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs.

Wilfred Muvirimi scored the only goal of the match in the first half. Pure Platinum Play are now on 31 points after 15 matches.

Former Warriors talisman, Khama Billiat was again on target for Yadah Stars, scoring the equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Manica Diamonds.

