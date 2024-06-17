PSL 2024 Matchday 15 Results: Simba Bhora, Ngezi Register Big Victories
FC Platinum moved to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table on Saturday following their 1-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs.
Wilfred Muvirimi scored the only goal of the match in the first half. Pure Platinum Play are now on 31 points after 15 matches.
Former Warriors talisman, Khama Billiat was again on target for Yadah Stars, scoring the equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Manica Diamonds.
The Miracle Boys sit in 14th position of the log standings with 15 points, while Manica Diamonds are second with 30 points.
Simba Bhora beat Arenel 3-0 to move into 3rd place on 27 points and Ngezi Platinum Stars overcame Chicken Inn by the same scoreline.
The top six on the log standings are as follows: FC Platinum (31 points), Manica Diamonds (30 points), Simba Bhora (27 points), Ngezi Platinum Stars (24 points) Highlanders (23 points), Chicken Inn (22 points).
Dynamos, in 7th position, have 20 points while CAPS United are a point and two places behind their cross-town rivals.
Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 15 results at a glance:
- Hwange 1-0 Greenfuel
- Highlanders 1-1 Bikita Minerals
- Dynamos 1-1 ZPC Kariba
- Telone 1-1 CAPS United
- Chegutu Pirates 1-1 Herentals
- Yadah FC 1-1 Manica Diamonds FC
- Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 FC Platinum
- Simba Bhora 3-0 Arenel Movers
- Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-0 Chicken Inn
More: Pindula News