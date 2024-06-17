Sanyati Kombi Accident Claims Two Lives
Two people died while nine others were injured in a road traffic accident involving a Nissan Caravan commuter omnibus and a bicycle that occurred at the 80km peg along Kadoma-Sanyati Road on Saturday.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the kombi, with 8 passengers on board, hit a 9-year-old juvenile who was riding a bicycle.
The kombi driver fled the scene and his whereabouts are not known. The ZRP said:
Two people were killed whilst nine others were injured when a Nissan Caravan kombi with 18 passengers on board hit a juvenile (9) who was riding a bicycle.
As a result, the kombi veered off the road to the left before overturning and landing on its left side.
The driver of the kombi ran away from the scene and his whereabouts are not known.
In another road traffic accident, two people were killed whilst eight others were injured when a Toyota Wish vehicle with ten passengers on board veered off the road and hit a tree along Kudenga–Karimba Road, Marondera around 2 PM on Saturday.
