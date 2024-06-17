Sanyati Kombi Accident Claims Two Lives

7 minutes ago Mon, 17 Jun 2024 06:55:52 GMT

Two people died while nine others were injured in a road traffic accident involving a Nissan Caravan commuter omnibus and a bicycle that occurred at the 80km peg along Kadoma-Sanyati Road on Saturday.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the kombi, with 8 passengers on board, hit a 9-year-old juvenile who was riding a bicycle.

The kombi driver fled the scene and his whereabouts are not known. The ZRP said:

