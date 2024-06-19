CCC Losing Chirumanzu South Candidate, Patrick Cheza, Acquitted

4 minutes ago Wed, 19 Jun 2024 14:04:41 GMT

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) losing Chirumanzu South candidate in the August 2023 elections, Patrick Cheza, and four others, were on Wednesday last week acquitted of charges of political violence by Gweru provincial magistrate Sangster Tavengwa.

As reported by the Southern Eye, their lawyers Esau Mandipa and Leopold Mudisi had applied for discharge at the close of the state case arguing the latter had failed to provide any evidence of a crime.

In his ruling, Tayengwa said that the state had failed to prove its case against the accused and the inconsistencies by state witnesses in the matter left the court with no option but to acquit the accused. Said Tayengwa:

