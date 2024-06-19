Jameson Timba, 78 Others Appear In Court Over Illegal Gathering, Disorderly Conduct
Jameson Timba, the Chief Administrators of a faction of the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party and 78 others were arraigned before the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 18, facing charges of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote violence, breaches of peace or bigotry and disorderly conduct.
Allegations are that on 16 June 2024, at around 2 PM, police received information to the effect that an unsanctioned gathering was underway at house number 6 Downie Road Strathaven, Avondale West, Harare.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the unsanctioned gathering was for an unlawful demonstration.
Police officers proceeded to the residence to investigate and on arrival, they enquired about the purpose of the gathering.
The accused persons allegedly became hostile and riotous and threw stones at the police and their vehicle.
Prosecutors say the police officers had to call for reinforcements. Two police officers were injured and the police vehicle was also damaged.
The accused persons, who included a minor aged 17 years, were only arrested after the police resorted to tear smoke.
The teenager was remanded into the custody of his guardian. Another accused person who showed signs of being mentally challenged was dealt with in terms of section 26 of the Mental Health Act and will be in custody pending an examination by two doctors.
The accused persons challenged their initial remand on the basis that they had been over-detained by the police.
The State opposed the application and the ruling is set for this Wednesday, 19 July, at 11:15 AM.
In a statement, CCC said Timba and the other party activists are being persecuted for representing the authentic opposition in Zimbabwe. The party added:
Anyone who represents the authentic opposition in Zimbabwe is subjected to torture, abuse, harassment, and persecution, while those who align with the regime are treated favourably.
