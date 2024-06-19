Kazembe Orders Unlicensed Casinos, Gaming Shops To Shut Down
Statement by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe on individuals and entities establishing gaming operations and setting up gaming shops without approval from the Lotteries and Gaming Board of Zimbabwe:
It has come to the notice and attention of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage that certain individuals and entities are establishing gaming operations and setting up gaming shops and/or casinos without the approval of the Lotteries and Gaming Board of Zimbabwe as required by the law.
Section 31 of the Lotteries and Gaming Act Chapter 10:26 prohibits such conduct. Setting up betting shops or casinos without the prerequisite approvals and conducting unsanctioned gaming operations is illegal.Feedback
It also poses a serious risk to public safety as the unsuspecting people of Zimbabwe are the targets and victims of this flagrant violation of the law.
The Ministry has also noted that some unscrupulous operators have built or equipped casinos without the enabling documents from the Lotteries and Gaming Board.
The Government will not tolerate any unlawful gaming activities within the borders of the country. Any persons or organizations found wanting in this regard will face the full wrath of the law.
The public is urged to report such operations to the Lotteries and Gaming Board or the nearest police station.
The Ministry acknowledges the tremendous efforts being made by the Lotteries and Gaming Board in regulating the gaming industry.
Working with key enforcement agents in the country, the Board will take the most robust enforcement actions against any and all illegal gaming operations.
This will result in the immediate shutdown of any unlicensed casinos, gaming shops, or other betting facilities, as well as the prosecution of those responsible.
The government of Zimbabwe is committed to maintaining order, upholding the law and protecting the national interest.
