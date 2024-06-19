Rwodzi Refutes Claims Of Auxillia Mnangagwa Profiting From National Dress Initiative

She also said claims that Mnangagwa was pocketing the proceeds “are not only unfortunate but appear calculated to soil the good image of our hard-working mother of the nation who is our patron.” Said Rwodzi:

The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry wishes to remind all concerned that it is the sole custodian of the Zimbabwe National Fabric and is responsible for distributing the fabric through its Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Provincial offices at a gazetted nominal fee of USD 4 per metre.

The Ministry works with a few selected outlets which distribute the fabric at the gazetted price.

The National Fabric was previously sold between USD9 and USD12 before the ministry intervened to get the price gazetted downwards to USD4.

The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry encourages the nation to continue taking pride in our identity, our culture and our Heritage through our National Fabric.

The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry is forever grateful to Dr Mnangagwa for initiating the launch of the national fabric which promotes our Zimbabwean identity.