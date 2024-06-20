2024 PSL Season: Matchday 16 Fixtures And Venues

3 minutes ago Thu, 20 Jun 2024 10:18:31 GMT

(PSL) log leaders FC Platinum host title rivals Simba Bhora at Mandava Stadium on Saturday, with the two teams separated by 4 points ahead of this matchday 16 fixture.

FC Platinum have 31 points from 9 wins and 4 draws, while Simba Bhora have 27 points from 8 wins and 3 draws.

On Sunday, Manica Diamonds take on Dynamos at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, with 10 points separating the two teams teams.

