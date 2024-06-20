2024 PSL Season: Matchday 16 Fixtures And Venues
3 minutes agoThu, 20 Jun 2024 10:18:31 GMT
(PSL) log leaders FC Platinum host title rivals Simba Bhora at Mandava Stadium on Saturday, with the two teams separated by 4 points ahead of this matchday 16 fixture.
FC Platinum have 31 points from 9 wins and 4 draws, while Simba Bhora have 27 points from 8 wins and 3 draws.
On Sunday, Manica Diamonds take on Dynamos at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, with 10 points separating the two teams teams.
Below is the full fixture list:
Saturday, 22 June 2024
- Bikita Minerals vs Chicken Inn (Sakubva Stadium)
- Herentals College vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro Stadium)
- Arenel Movers vs TelOne (Luveve Stadium)
- FC Platinum vs Simba Bhora (Mandava Stadium)
- ZPC Kariba vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Nyamhunga Stadium)
Sunday, 23 June 2024
- CAPS United vs Chegutu Pirates (Rufaro Stadium)
- Manica Diamonds vs Dynamos (Sakubva Stadium)
- Green Fuel vs Yadah Stars (Green Fuel Arena)
- Highlanders vs Hwange (Barfourfields Stadium)
The Matchday 16 yellow card player suspensions are as follows:
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
- Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United FC)
- King Nadolo (Yadah FC)
- Solomon Sithole (Hwange FC)
- Emmanuel Tarirai Chikwende (Bulawayo Chiefs FC)
- Boid Mutukure (ZPC Kariba FC)
- Rueben Machaya (Chegutu Pirates FC)
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.
More: Pindula News