2024 PSL Season: Matchday 16 Fixtures And Venues

3 minutes agoThu, 20 Jun 2024 10:18:31 GMT
(PSL) log leaders FC Platinum host title rivals Simba Bhora at Mandava Stadium on Saturday, with the two teams separated by 4 points ahead of this matchday 16 fixture.

FC Platinum have 31 points from 9 wins and 4 draws, while Simba Bhora have 27 points from 8 wins and 3 draws.

On Sunday, Manica Diamonds take on Dynamos at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, with 10 points separating the two teams teams.

Below is the full fixture list:

Saturday, 22 June 2024

  • Bikita Minerals vs Chicken Inn (Sakubva Stadium)
  • Herentals College vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro Stadium)
  • Arenel Movers vs TelOne (Luveve Stadium)
  • FC Platinum vs Simba Bhora (Mandava Stadium)
  • ZPC Kariba vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Nyamhunga Stadium)

Sunday, 23 June 2024

  • CAPS United vs Chegutu Pirates (Rufaro Stadium)
  • Manica Diamonds vs Dynamos (Sakubva Stadium)
  • Green Fuel vs Yadah Stars (Green Fuel Arena)
  • Highlanders vs Hwange (Barfourfields Stadium)

The Matchday 16 yellow card player suspensions are as follows:

  • Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United FC)
  • King Nadolo (Yadah FC)
  • Solomon Sithole (Hwange FC)
  • Emmanuel Tarirai Chikwende (Bulawayo Chiefs FC)
  • Boid Mutukure (ZPC Kariba FC)
  • Rueben Machaya (Chegutu Pirates FC)

All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.

