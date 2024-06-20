Amnesty International Demand Immediate Release Of Detained 77 CCC Activists

Zimbabwean authorities must immediately and unconditionally release these opposition members and drop all charges against them.

Authorities must also uphold Zimbabwe’s constitutional and international human rights obligations including the rights to peaceful assembly, liberty and freedom from torture and other ill-treatment.

Authorities must promptly, thoroughly, impartially, independently, transparently and effectively investigate allegations that some of those arrested were tortured while in police custody and bring to justice those suspected to be responsible. Authorities must also ensure those affected receive urgent medical attention.

One of the individuals arrested was a nursing mother, and another was a 17-year-old minor who has since been released to the custody of his parent.

The group were held in custody for more than 48 hours without appearing before a competent court, which violates the law.

On 17 June, police charged the detainees with “gathering with intent to promote public violence and disorderly conduct.”

77 CCC activists remain in remand and their bail application will continue this Thursday, June 20.

More: Pindula News

