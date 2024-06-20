Government Warns Schools Over Unapproved Fees, Paid Extra Lessons And Civvies

Any school found to be charging unapproved or exorbitant fees will be subject to strict disciplinary measures, including the potential suspension of the school’s operating licence.

Some schools are reportedly demanding funds for extra lessons or other activities such as civvies day, that are not sanctioned by the Ministry.

A civvies day is when learners attend school in casual clothing instead of their regular school uniform and. Learners are made to pay a certain amount of money to wear their home clothes at school.

In some schools, teachers provide paid extra lessons outside regular school hours for a fee, and those unwilling or unable to pay for these lessons are dismissed early.

Reports suggest that some teachers charge an extra US$10 or more per child each month for these extra lessons.

Gata said teachers are not allowed to conduct paid extra lessons outside of normal school hours. She said:

The regular time allocated for teaching should be sufficient for pupils to acquire the required knowledge and skills. Any reports of teachers engaging in unauthorised extra lessons for financial gain will be thoroughly investigated and met with appropriate disciplinary action.

Teachers resort to conducting paid extra lessons to supplement their meagre earnings. They currently take home less than US$300 per month, down from US$540 which they earned before October 2018.

