Jameson Timba, 78 CCC Activists To Face Trial For Disorderly Conduct
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party senator, Jameson Timba, and 78 others who were challenging their placement on remand on the basis that they had been over-detained by the police had their application dismissed by the Court on Wednesday afternoon, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has said.
The 79 were arraigned before the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as well as disorderly conduct.
Allegations are that on 16 June 2024, at around 2 PM, police received information to the effect that an unsanctioned gathering was underway at a house in Strathaven, Avondale West, Harare.
According to prosecutors, the unsanctioned gathering was for an unlawful demonstration.
Police officers proceeded to the residence to investigate and on arrival, they enquired about the purpose of the gathering.
The accused persons allegedly became hostile and riotous and threw stones at the police and their vehicle, forcing them to call for reinforcements.
Two police officers were injured during the melee and the police vehicle was also damaged.
The accused persons, who included a minor aged 17 years, were only arrested after the police resorted to tear smoke.
The teenager was remanded into the custody of his guardian. Another accused person who showed signs of being mentally challenged was dealt with in terms of section 26 of the Mental Health Act and will be in custody pending an examination by two doctors.
The Court ruled in favour of the State and the accused persons were placed on remand. The accused persons made a bail application which will continue this Thursday, June 20.
