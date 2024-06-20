Jameson Timba, 78 CCC Activists To Face Trial For Disorderly Conduct

According to prosecutors, the unsanctioned gathering was for an unlawful demonstration.

Police officers proceeded to the residence to investigate and on arrival, they enquired about the purpose of the gathering.

The accused persons allegedly became hostile and riotous and threw stones at the police and their vehicle, forcing them to call for reinforcements.

Two police officers were injured during the melee and the police vehicle was also damaged.

The accused persons, who included a minor aged 17 years, were only arrested after the police resorted to tear smoke.

The teenager was remanded into the custody of his guardian. Another accused person who showed signs of being mentally challenged was dealt with in terms of section 26 of the Mental Health Act and will be in custody pending an examination by two doctors.

The Court ruled in favour of the State and the accused persons were placed on remand. The accused persons made a bail application which will continue this Thursday, June 20.

More: Pindula News

