Justin Sammons Named Zimbabwe Senior Men’s Cricket National Team Coach

Ebrahim represented Zimbabwe in 29 tests and 82 ODIs between 2001 and 2005 and has been a part of the coaching staff with the New Zealand senior men’s team.

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said:

We are delighted to confirm Justin as Head Coach of the Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Team. He brings a wealth of coaching experience and a reputation for identifying, nurturing and developing some of the best young talent in South Africa. His hard-working and passionate approach as well as his sense of values on and off the pitch make him the ideal person to take us forward.

Dave Houghton resigned as Zimbabwe’s head coach in 2023 after the country failed to qualify for the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

Sammons, who is set to lead Zimbabwe for the first time in a five-match T20 series against India in Zimbabwe beginning July 6 in Harare, said:

It is an absolute privilege to be appointed as the Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Team Head Coach. I look forward to the road ahead and I am excited to start working with this talented group of players.

The rest of the technical staff for the senior men’s side will be appointed in consultation with Sammons.

ZC has also announced former Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura as Head Coach of the Zimbabwe Under-19 Men’s National Team.

Rangarirai Norbert Manyande, who played first-class cricket in Zimbabwe before he went on to feature for Namibia, was named as his Assistant and Batting Coach, while former South Africa star Paul Adams will be the Bowling Coach.

