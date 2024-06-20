Nine Ethiopian Border Jumpers Arrested In Chirundu Heights

8 minutes ago Thu, 20 Jun 2024 15:32:37 GMT

Nine (9) Ethiopian nationals were on Thursday, 20 June, arraigned before a Zimbabwean court for contravening the Immigration Act.

Gezaheng Shuga (20), Caleb Gata Chess (18), Fasel Jamal (17), Kebarke Lumboro (15), Dereje Daniel (18), Dazala Nole (24), Mangesto Marzkos (25), Awol Mudoro(18) and Mohadin Girma appeared before the Karoi Magistrates’ Court.

The brief facts of the case are that on 25 April 2024, at Chirundu Border Post the accused persons entered Zimbabwe without valid permits in contravention of the Immigration Act.

Feedback