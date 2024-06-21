Police Search For Missing Schoolgirl (14), Who Poured Hot Water On Uncle And Fled Home
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is urgently seeking information that could help locate a 14-year-old girl from Harare who has been missing since June 4, 2024.
ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that Ruvarashe Hamadziripi disappeared from her home in Waterfalls, Harare after she scalded her uncle with water.
She has not been seen or heard from since she left home almost three weeks ago. Said Comm. Nyathi:
Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in locating Ruvarashe Hamadziripi (14) who went missing on 04/06/24 at Retreat Park, Waterfalls, Harare. The juvenile fled to an unknown destination after deliberately pouring hot water on her uncle.
However, the police did not reveal the reasons why Ruvarashe attacked her uncle.
Police and her immediate family are now concerned about the juvenile’s well-being after all efforts to locate her through the extended family network failed.
Comm. Nyathi said anyone with information should report at their nearest police station.
More: Pindula News