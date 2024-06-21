Police Search For Missing Schoolgirl (14), Who Poured Hot Water On Uncle And Fled Home

6 minutes ago Fri, 21 Jun 2024 13:01:15 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is urgently seeking information that could help locate a 14-year-old girl from Harare who has been missing since June 4, 2024.

ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that Ruvarashe Hamadziripi disappeared from her home in Waterfalls, Harare after she scalded her uncle with water.

She has not been seen or heard from since she left home almost three weeks ago. Said Comm. Nyathi:

