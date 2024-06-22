Valerio Condemns "Unjust" Arrest Of CCC Members

The authorities described the gathering as unsanctioned, an accusation frequently used to suppress political dissent in Zimbabwe. Police intervention reportedly turned violent and it was claimed the youths were provoked, leading to clashes.

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news Sections 58 and 59 of the Zimbabwean Constitution explicitly protect freedom of assembly and association, as well as the right to demonstrate and petition, but these rights were flagrantly violated during the arrests. This event is not an isolated incident, but part of a broader pattern of intimidation and political repression plaguing Zimbabwe. The systematic targeting of opposition gatherings underscores the urgent need for reform and the protection of fundamental human rights.

Of the 79 individuals apprehended in the police operation at former CCC senator Jameson Timba’s residence, 76 remain in remand custody, with the Harare Magistrates’ Court scheduled to issue its ruling on their bail application on Tuesday, June 25.

Timba’s son, Ndapuwa Shaun Timba, was granted US$100 bail while the other accused person was a 17-year-old minor, who the court remanded into the custody of their guardian.

The third accused person showed signs of potential mental health challenges. In accordance with Section 26 of the Mental Health Act, the court ordered this person to remain in custody pending an examination by two doctors to assess their mental capacity.

The state is opposed to bail in respect of the remaining 76, who were all remanded in custody to Tuesday next week.

