Woman Abandons Toddler At Shopping Centre Overnight In Cold Temperatures

He was then taken to hospital as he had been exposed to the cold weather overnight.

The toddler is currently in the custody of his father.

The matter was deferred to 24 June 2024 for bail application.

In an unrelated case, a 27-year-old woman from Dangamvura in Mutare was convicted at the Mutare Magistrate’s Court on charges of contravening the Children’s Act.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on 27 May 2024, at around 7 AM, the accused person was at home with her son aged 7 whom she accused of stealing some sweets.

She forced him to put his hands on top of a lit gas stove as punishment. The 7-year-old sustained burns on four of his left-hand fingers.

The woman was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of US$300 or 60 months imprisonment in default of payment.

