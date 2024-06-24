Jairos Tapera Distances Himself From ZIFA's 2024 COSAFA Cup Squad Selections
Interim Warriors coach Jairos Tapera has publicly dissociated himself from the Warriors squads announced by the ZIFA Normalisation Committee for the upcoming 2024 COSAFA Cup competition.
On Sunday, June 23, ZIFA named the squad for the regional competition set for South Africa from June 26 to July 7.
This is the third iteration of the Zimbabwe Warriors squad by ZIFA for the upcoming 2024 COSAFA Cup.
The initial squad was announced on June 2, a revised squad was named just before midnight on June 21, and the latest changes were revealed on June 23.
In an interview with H-Metro, Tapera, the current head coach of Manica Diamonds in the local premiership, stated he was not responsible for naming the Zimbabwe national team squads announced by ZIFA for the 2024 COSAFA Cup. He said:
I don’t know who released the two teams, I haven’t announced anything yet, you will all know when I pick my own players.
The foreign-based players, coming from England, have all confirmed their interest in being part of this tournament.
I don’t know what is happening, as far as I know, anyone who is picked to play for the national team should be supported.
Zimbabwe, Zambia, Comoros, and guest nation Kenya are in Group B.
More: Pindula News