Pastor's Son Secretly Sells Girlfriend's Car To Pay Lobola For Another Woman

Wounded by the betrayal, Charity angrily confronted her unfaithful lover Blessing, demanding he return all the items and valuables she had gifted him throughout their relationship.

Blessing said his father met Charity to discuss the case and he promised to pay her back money equivalent to the value of her car in instalments. He said:

I sold Charity’s vehicle and used the money. She was disturbed when I separated from her and is now demanding every dollar she gave me, including that vehicle. She went on to confront my parents and my father agreed with her to pay the amount equivalent to the value of the vehicle. She threatened to expose me in front of the congregation since my father is a church priest and I decided to leave the congregation because of her threats. She once posted a message on social media and I warned her that I would take legal action against her if she continued tarnishing my image.

Charity told H-Metro that Blessing’s father paid “a few dollars” as part of the settlement of the money she is owed. She said:

What Blessing did to me is cruel and far from what we expect of a priest’s son. Kutengesa mota yandakamuti imbowana chekufambisa kuti anoroora mumwe mukadzi. His father signed a document promising to pay something every month but he has kept quiet after he paid a few dollars towards the value of the vehicle. Priest Manyange vakabvumirana nemudzimai wavo kuti vanobhadhara asi iyezvino vanyarara.

Priest Manyange confirmed the issues to H-Metro, saying he has committed himself to paying the money. He said:

We had to intervene as parents because we saw it was bad for Blessing and Charity to continue meeting and quarrelling about their differences. We agreed on part payments and signed a document in the presence of Charity’s uncle. I have been facing financial problems since the introduction of ZIG notes and that is why I failed to honour the monthly payments as promised.

