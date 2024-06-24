Sibusisiwe Zembe Named As Public Service Commission Secretary
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made appointments to the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Zimbabwe Land Commission (ZLC), which come into effect this Monday, June 24.
Secretary to the PSC, Tsitsi Choruma, was appointed a ZLC commissioner. Sibusisiwe Zembe, nee Nyoni, replaced Choruma.
The appointments were announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya on Saturday. He said:
In terms of subsection (1) of Section 10 of the Public Service Act (Chapter 16:04), Sibusisiwe Zembe (nee) Nyoni has been appointed Secretary to the Public Service Commission with effect from Monday, 24 June 2024.
In a separate statement, Rushwaya confirmed Choruma’s redeployment. He said:
In terms of subsection (1) (b) of Section 296 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has appointed Dr Tsitsi Rosemary Choruma a commissioner of the Zimbabwe Land Commission, with effect from Monday, 24 June 2024.
Choruma has been with the Public Service Commission since 2022.
