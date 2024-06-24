Sibusisiwe Zembe Named As Public Service Commission Secretary

11 minutes ago Mon, 24 Jun 2024 05:26:25 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made appointments to the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Zimbabwe Land Commission (ZLC), which come into effect this Monday, June 24.

Secretary to the PSC, Tsitsi Choruma, was appointed a ZLC commissioner. Sibusisiwe Zembe, nee Nyoni, replaced Choruma.

The appointments were announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya on Saturday. He said:

