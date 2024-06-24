Warriors Squad Undergo Third Revision Ahead Of 2024 COSAFA Cup

8 minutes ago Mon, 24 Jun 2024 05:07:19 GMT

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has made several changes to the Warriors squad for the 2024 COSAFA Cup.

This is the third iteration of the Zimbabwe Warriors squad for the upcoming 2024 COSAFA Cup.

The initial squad was announced on June 2, a revised squad was named just before midnight on June 21, and the latest changes were revealed on June 23.

