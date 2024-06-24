Warriors Squad Undergo Third Revision Ahead Of 2024 COSAFA Cup
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has made several changes to the Warriors squad for the 2024 COSAFA Cup.
This is the third iteration of the Zimbabwe Warriors squad for the upcoming 2024 COSAFA Cup.
The initial squad was announced on June 2, a revised squad was named just before midnight on June 21, and the latest changes were revealed on June 23.
South Africa will host the tournament in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) from 26 June to 7 July.
Zimbabwe, Zambia, Comoros, and guest nation Kenya are in Group B.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
Ngezi Platinum Stars duo Nelson Chadya and Laslie Kashitigu, Highlanders striker Lynoth Chikuhwa and Manica Diamonds trio of Thubelihle Jubani, Geoffrey Chitsumba and Farai Banda, and Bikita Minerals’ Denis Nhongo are among the players dropped from the squad announced on Friday last week.
The new players named in the squad include Highlanders pair of Raphael Pitisi and McKinnon Mushore, Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Malvern Hativagoni (Bulawayo Chiefs), Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds) and Green Fuel’s Washington Mapuya.
Below is the revised squad:
GOALKEEPERS
Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Raphael Pitisi (Highlanders), Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds)
DEFENDERS
Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Isheanasu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds)), Malvern Hativagoni (Bulawayo Chiefs)
MIDFIELDERS
Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda FC), McKinnon Mushore ( Highlanders), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Tinotenda Meke (Greenfuel), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum)
FORWARDS
Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds), Never Rauzhi (Bulawayo Chiefs), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Washington Mapuya (Green Fuel)
More: Pindula News