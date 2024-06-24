Zimbabwe's Consulate In Joburg Relocated, E-Passport Trial Run Period Extended

The Consulate wishes to advise members of the public that it will relocate from 13A Boeing Road West, Bedfordview, Johannesburg to 20 Ernest Oppenheimer Road, Bruma, Johannesburg with effect from 24 June 2024.

Please be further advised that the System Test/Trial Run period has been extended from 21 June 2024 until further notice.

As already communicated in our previous Public Notice dated 15 June 2024, clients interested in participating in the trial run should take note of the following conditions, prior to visiting the Consulate (at its new address): –

1. The Cost of the E-Passport in Johannesburg: – In compliance with Statutory Instrument 1 of 2024 (Citizenship (Passport Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No.1) the cost of the Ordinary Passport shall be USD150.00 converted to South African Rands on the basis of the previous week’s average USD/ZAR exchange rate.

2. An additional fee of USD20 shall be charged for every electronically readable passport application to obtain a quick response (QR) code (the same conversion rate as in 1 above shall apply.

3. The E-Passport application requirements will be as follows:

Original Birth Certificate

Original Identity Document (ID), (metal, plastic or paper IDs are acceptable).

Passport, needed if it is valid. It is not required if it is expired.

Original Marriage Certificate (for married women).

N.B: Photos/pictures are not required when applying for an E- Passport.

4. Turn-Over Period/Date of Collection of the E-Passport in Johannesburg: the E-Passport is expected to be ready for collection at the Consulate (at its new address) after seven (7) working days.

Please take note that the trial run will run parallel to the old passport application system.

For further interaction with the Consulate on issues of mutual interest, please use the following official channels: –

Facebook page: Zimbabweconsulate Boeing Road Bedfordview

Twitter: Zimbabweconsulatejhb

WhatsApp: +27828249435

Email: admin@zimbabweconsulate.co.za

Website: www.zimbabweconsulate.co.za

Hotline/ Emergency Line: +27664873806 Please note that the Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria and the two Consulates, namely: Zimbabwe Consulate in Johannesburg and the Zimbabwe Consulate in Cape Town, do not have agents who act on their behalf.

