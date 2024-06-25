Former Deputy Information Minister, Bright Matonga, Arrested

In a statement, the ZRP said Matonga was arrested in connection with two reports of theft made by farmers who were leasing his farm. Reads the brief statement:

The ZRP confirms that Bright Matonga has been arrested by Police in Chegutu in connection with two reports of theft made by farmers who were leasing his farm. A warrant of arrest was duly issued by the courts. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

The ZRP said more details about the arrest will be released in due course.

Matonga served as the Deputy Information Minister in the cabinet of President Robert Mugabe.

In 2016 Matonga was reported to have been blamed for the rundown of Chigwell Estate in Chegutu. It was reported that the farm before Matonga took over would sustain the livelihood of about 500 people and help Zimbabwe’s annual revenue with $4 million in exports.

In July 2020, Bright Matonga was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

He is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got goods worth US$359,420.00.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment