Former Warriors Coach, Baltemar Brito, Backs Magaya For ZIFA Presidency

Brito has worked in different countries and for top European clubs, including Porto and Chelsea where he was Jose Mourinho’s assistant.

Former Highlanders and Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini recently called on Magaya to avail himself for the ZIFA president post, saying “his love for the game is there for everyone to see with all the million-dollar investments he has made”.

Magaya has yet to publicly declare himself available for the ZIFA presidency, but it is thought that given his passion for soccer (he built a stadium in Waterfalls, Harare), the preacher is open to running for the post when the elections are eventually held.

Simba Bhora FC director Brighton “PanJap” Ushendibaba, former Premier Soccer League boss Twine Phiri, CAPS United legend Alois Bunjira, veteran broadcaster Charles Mabika and UK-based Marshal Gore are all rumoured to be eyeing the ZIFA president post when it becomes available.

It’s still not clear whether elections for the new ZIFA board will held this year, but the Normalisation Committee’s tenure ends on June 30, 2024.

