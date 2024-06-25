Harare Woman Raped By Man He Met On A Dating App
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned people not to engage in online dating with strangers.
This advisory comes in the wake of a recent disturbing incident that occurred on June 22, 2024, in Harare.
According to a statement posted on the ZRP’s X page, a 28-year-old female adult from Dzivarasekwa Extension was lured to a lodge in the Mabelreign by a male suspect she had connected with through an online dating platform.
Upon meeting the woman, the attacker raped her and then dumped his traumatised victim near the Madokero Service Station. Police said:
The ZRP urges the public not to engage in online dating with strangers. This follows an incident which occurred on 22/06/24 in which a female adult (28) from Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare, was lured to a lodge in Mabelreign by a male suspect. The suspect raped the victim before dumping her near Madokero Service Station.
Reports suggest that Zimbabweans are increasingly turning to online dating platforms. These virtual spaces allow people to connect with potential partners from the comfort of their own homes, eliminating geographical barriers and making it easier to meet new people.
However, online dating carries inherent risks. Besides the potential for users to misrepresent themselves in their profiles, meeting strangers met through digital means can be dangerous, as evidenced by the harrowing incident involving the woman from Dzivarasekwa.
More: Pindula News