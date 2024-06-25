Harare Woman Raped By Man He Met On A Dating App

13 minutes ago Tue, 25 Jun 2024 11:16:49 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned people not to engage in online dating with strangers.

This advisory comes in the wake of a recent disturbing incident that occurred on June 22, 2024, in Harare.

According to a statement posted on the ZRP’s X page, a 28-year-old female adult from Dzivarasekwa Extension was lured to a lodge in the Mabelreign by a male suspect she had connected with through an online dating platform.

