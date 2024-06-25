Moses Mpofu Denies Receiving US$40 Million In Controversial Presidential Goats Scheme

This comes after the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission summoned Mpofu and Chimombe for interviews in connection with the US$40 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission tender scandal.

The duo visited the ZACC offices in Harare on Monday but were told they will be summoned later whenever needed as the investigator Henry Chapwanya was busy with another case.

According to a leaked memo, ZACC is also investigating Mpofu and Chimombe over the goats supply tender. Below is the full statement issued by Mpofu’s public relations representative:

24 June 2024

“FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE”

Clarification Regarding the Presidential Goat Scheme Procurement

In light of recent media reports and allegations, Blackdeck (Private) Limited feels compelled to issue this statement to set the record straight and provide accurate information regarding the Presidential Goat Scheme.

BACKGROUND

Blackdeck (Private) Limited participated in the tender process conducted by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development alongside three other companies. It was awarded the tender as the lowest bidder meeting the required specifications.

On November 16, 2021, Blackdeck entered into a contract with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development to supply goats over a five-year period.

Key Contract Terms:

Supply of goats over five years: Mashona Buck: 15 557, Matebele Buck: 16 444, Mashona Doe: 360 895, Matebele Doe: 239 105

Year 1 supply: 3 113 Mashona Buck, 3 292 Matebele Buck, 72 179 Mashona Doe, and 47 821

Matebele Doe.

Matebele Doe. Payment terms: RTGS (not USD), Clause 29.2 of the contract.

Payments Received and its use:

Cumulatively total payments recieved amounted to RTGS 1 600 000 000.00 (One billion and six hundred million; approximately USD$4 282 885.45 at the interbank rate).

The funds were used to cover the procurement of the goats, set up holding pens and goat centres, provide vaccination & general veterinary service to the goats, logistics to different provinces, security, feeding of the goats whilst in quarantine, tagging and salary and labour-related costs of the employees amongst many other costs and expenses.

On the 19th August 2022 the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development wrote to Blackdeck informing them of cancellation of contract for its convenience.

Despite the Ministry’s purported cancellation, Blackdeck has so far supplied over 5000.

Negotiations regarding the cancellation are ongoing, and Blackdeck remains committed to fulfilling its contractual obligations.

CLARIFICATIONS

Mr. Mike Chimombe is not a shareholder or director of Blackdeck (Private) Limited. He is not a signatory to any Blackdeck accounts.

We did not receive USD$40 000 000 from the Government of Zimbabwe.

Our tender was awarded based on our lowest bid meeting specifications, and we take exception to allegations of corrupt practices.

CONCLUSION

Blackdeck (Private) Limited is committed to transparency and accountability. We hope this statement clarifies the facts and sets the record straight. We will continue to engage with stakeholders to resolve any outstanding matters.

Public Relations,

Blackdeck (Private) Limited.

