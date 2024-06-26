Bus-Train Collision Leaves One Dead, Seven Injured In Harare
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a bus carrying 66 passengers collided with a train in Harare, resulting in one fatality and leaving seven others injured.
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the accident occurred at a railway-level crossing at the intersection of Paisley Road and Lyton Road, Harare at around 4:30 AM. Police said:
Drivers are urged to stop at every railway level crossing and give way to any oncoming train. The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at a railway level crossing at the intersection of Paisley Road and Lyton Road, Harare on 25/06/24 at around 0430 hrs.Feedback
An AVM bus with 66 passengers on board was hit by a train after the bus driver failed to stop at the railway crossing. Subsequently, one person died on the spot and seven others were injured.
