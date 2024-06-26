Bus-Train Collision Leaves One Dead, Seven Injured In Harare

4 minutes ago Wed, 26 Jun 2024 07:19:57 GMT

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a bus carrying 66 passengers collided with a train in Harare, resulting in one fatality and leaving seven others injured.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the accident occurred at a railway-level crossing at the intersection of Paisley Road and Lyton Road, Harare at around 4:30 AM. Police said: