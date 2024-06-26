Collision On Masvingo-Mbalabala Road Claims Four Lives, Two Injured
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed details of a road traffic accident that occurred on June 25, 2024, along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.
According to the police statement, the crash took place around 3:30 PM at the 55-kilometre peg on the highway.
A Nissan Note vehicle carrying five passengers collided with a Freightliner truck at the intersection of the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road and the Tokwe-Mhandamhambwe Road.
The truck driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign, causing the tragic collision. The ZRP said:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 55 kilometre along Masvingo-Mbalalabala Road on 25/06/24 at around 1530 hours. Four people were killed whilst two others were injured when a Nissan Note vehicle with five passengers on board rammed into a Freightliner Truck after the truck driver failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection of Masvingo-Mbalabala Road and Tokwe-Mhandamhambwe Road. The bodies of the victims were taken to Chivi District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.
In an unrelated incident, Police said that a cyclist and two passengers on board died on the spot after their bicycle was hit by a Stallion Cruise bus.
The accident occurred on June 21, at around 7:10 PM along Binga-Cross Dete Road near Bunsiwa Church of Christ, Binga.
More: Pindula News