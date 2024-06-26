Collision On Masvingo-Mbalabala Road Claims Four Lives, Two Injured

5 minutes ago Wed, 26 Jun 2024 13:00:58 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed details of a road traffic accident that occurred on June 25, 2024, along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.

According to the police statement, the crash took place around 3:30 PM at the 55-kilometre peg on the highway.

A Nissan Note vehicle carrying five passengers collided with a Freightliner truck at the intersection of the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road and the Tokwe-Mhandamhambwe Road.

