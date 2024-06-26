Zimbabwe’s COSAFA Squad Undergoes Another Change

The former Dynamos goalkeeper has been rewarded for his recent good form for Simba Bhora.

Chinani recently recovered from a long-term injury and has featured in Simba Bhora’s last four matches, keeping two clean sheets and conceding two goals.

Manica Diamonds captain Farai Banda, was also called up to replace teammate Tawanda Chisi.

Warriors’ caretaker coach, Jairos Tapera, did not explain the last-minute changes to his squad.

However, he has previously disowned the three different national team squads that were announced by ZIFA.

The initial squad was announced on June 2. A revised squad was named just before midnight on June 21, before ZIFA released another list on June 23 with several additional changes.

The fourth squad was confirmed on June 25, just hours before the team departed for South Africa.

According to NewsDay, a squad of 20 local-based players flew out of the country and was expected to meet up with three England-based stars in Johannesburg.

The three are Tavaziva, defender Shane Maroodza of Huddersfield and Sheffield’s Joey Phuthi.

From Johannesburg, the squad was expected to fly to Gqeberhalater in the day ahead of their opening match against Comoros on Thursday, June 27.

Goalkeepers: Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Raphael Pitisi (Highlanders), Simba Chinani (Simba Bhora)

Defenders: Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Malvern Hativagoni (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Midfielders: Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda FC), McKinnon Mushore (Highlanders), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Kingsley Mureremba (CAPS United), Tinotenda Meke (GreenFuel), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum)

Forwards: Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds), Never Rauzhi (Bulawayo Chiefs), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Washington Mapuya (GreenFuel).

