Zimbabwe’s Currency Still ZiG Despite Code Change To ZWG

5 minutes ago Wed, 26 Jun 2024 14:18:47 GMT

Effective June 25, 2024, Zimbabwe’s currency code has been changed from ZWL to ZWG, though the name of the currency remains Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG).

In a statement, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) explained that it initiated the process to update the currency code to align with international best practices.

The RBZ clarified that this change is not just a local adjustment, but rather a global standard that facilitates recognition of the new currency designation. Reads the statement:

