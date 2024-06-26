ZIMSTAT Commences Training For 2025 Economic Census

In other parts of the country, the training is being held at Belvedere Teachers College in Harare, Mutare Teachers College, Mkoba Teachers College and Chinhoyi University of Technology.

ZIMSTAT acting director-general Aluwisio Mukavhi said the ongoing training is for economic census mappers. Said Mukavhi:

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Statistics play a vital role in every part of our lives. Policy-makers, governments, business owners and individuals use statistics at different levels for a variety of reasons. Hence, it is of utmost importance for us as the official provider of statistics to provide timely and accurate statistics. Responding to this need, ZIMSTAT is scheduled to undertake the first-ever Economic Census (EC) in Zimbabwe.

The Economic Census is expected to run from July 2024 until the end of 2026. Added Mukavhi:

The results of this census are key as they will inform the crafting of National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2).

An economic census is a comprehensive survey of businesses and other economic entities within a country or region, conducted periodically.

The main purpose of the census is to come up with comprehensive baseline statistics on the size and structure of the country’s economy.

An economic census also informs economic policymaking, planning, and analysis by providing an authoritative benchmark of the business landscape and economic conditions.

The statistics will enable the Government, Private Sector, Research Institutions, Academia and other stakeholders to understand the economic landscape of our country, thereby facilitating evidence-based policy formulation, decision-making and strategic planning.

The key features of an economic census typically include coverage of all private and public sector establishments, collection of data on location, industry, employment, sales/revenue, investments, etc., and mandatory participation by all eligible businesses and organisations.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment