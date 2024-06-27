Intruder Leaves Bullets At Bedroom Door Of David Mnangagwa

At about 11:50 PM, Mnangagwa called the officers a second time and asked them to check the roof where they found a bag loaded with some of the deputy minister’s possessions.

These included torn documents, two Apple MacBook laptops and a MacBook iPad which appeared to have been deliberately damaged.

ZimLive reported sources as saying Mnangagwa said all the items had been taken from his bedroom.

Mnangagwa also informed the police officers that his gun, a 9mm Beretta pistol with 15 live cartridges was missing, together with US$500 cash which was in the bag.

The intruder is said to have entered the kitchen, retrieved a loaf of bread from the kitchen unit and dumped it on the floor near the door.

The intruder went to the garage and cut the driver’s headrest of Mnangagwa’s parked Land Rover Defender.

On June 24, police officers, including a canine unit, combed the property but there was no trace of the suspect and no evidence of any forced entry.

In the second incident, on June 25, an intruder whom police are dubbing the “ghost raider” left six cartridges – three outside Mnangagwa’s main bedroom door and three on the lawn outside his house.

Just after 7.30 AM on June 26, Mnangagwa’s eight-year-old son went to his parents’ bedroom and as he was about to knock on the door he saw a live cartridge lying on the floor and police were called.

Police located three cartridges within two meters of the door, and a further three on the lawn outside the property. A source was quoted as saying:

Police are certain that the live cartridges inside the house were definitely not there when they attended the first incident. The two incidents have left police thinking they are chasing a ghost raider, because how is it possible to twice enter a house guarded by armed officers and then vanish into thin air?

Mnangagwa (35), was named Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube’s deputy by his father in September 2023 amid nepotism criticism.

More: Pindula News

