Jameson Timba, 75 CCC Activists Denied Bail

Police officers proceeded to the residence to investigate and on arrival, they enquired about the purpose of the gathering.

The accused persons allegedly became hostile and riotous and threw stones at the police and their vehicle, forcing them to call for reinforcements.

It is alleged that two police officers were injured during the melee and the police vehicle was also damaged.

The accused persons were only arrested after the police resorted to tear smoke.

The CCC activists were remanded in custody to 10 July 2024.

Last week, the court granted US$100 bail to one of the accused individuals, Ndapuwa Shaun Timba, who is Timba’s son.

One of the accused persons was a 17-year-old minor, who the court remanded into the custody of their guardian.

Another accused individual showed signs of potential mental health challenges. In accordance with Section 26 of the Mental Health Act, the court ordered this person to remain in custody pending an examination by two doctors to assess their mental capacity.

