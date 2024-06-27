Kenyan President Ruto Backpedals On Tax Hikes After Deadly Protests

Ruto said he would now enter into dialogue with the young people, who were at the forefront of the protests.

According to BBC News, the original purpose of the demonstrations was to force the president not to sign the bill, but some protesters later demanded that he step down, with the slogan “Ruto must go.”

The bill was passed by parliament on Tuesday, despite nationwide demonstrations against it.

Protesters then broke into parliament, vandalising the interior, setting parts of the complex on fire and also stealing the ceremonial mace, symbolising the authority of the legislature.

Later on Tuesday, Ruto responded with defiance and ordered the military to be deployed, saying “violence and anarchy” would not be tolerated.

However, an extraordinary demonstration of people power forced Ruto to climb down on Wednesday.

In his second address to the nation in less than 24 hours, Ruto explained why he thought the tax increases were necessary.

He said the proposed legislation was part of efforts to cut the country’s massive debt burden of more than US$80 billion.

Kenya’s massive debt burden is costing it more than half of its annual tax revenues to service.

Ruto added that his government had made progress and was on course to “assert sovereignty” by repaying its debts.

He said the provisions would have benefitted farmers, students and teachers, but he admitted the people were not behind him.

More: Pindula News

