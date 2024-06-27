Pindula|Search Pindula
Tapera Names Starting XI For COSAFA Cup Opener Against Comoros

4 minutes agoThu, 27 Jun 2024 12:30:08 GMT
Tapera Names Starting XI For COSAFA Cup Opener Against Comoros

Warriors coach Jairos Tapera has named the team that will face Comoros in the opening Group B match at the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament in South Africa.

Starting XI: Raphael Pitisi (GK), Emmanuel Jalai, Farai Banda, Malvern Hativagoni, Godknows Murwira (C), Richard Hachiro, Donald Mudadi, Juan Mutudza, Michael Tapera,Tinotenda Meke,Takunda Benhura.

Substitutes: Marley Tavaziva, Shane Maroodza, Isheanasu Mauchi, Tawanda Chisi, Joey Phuthi, Tatenda Tavengwa, McKinnon Mushore, Kingsley Mureremba, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Never Rauzhi, Denzel Mapuwa, Simbarashe Chinani.

The match kicks off at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) at 3 PM.

The match will be broadcast live on Fifa+ and across all Cosafa mediums and social media platforms.

2024 COSAFA Cup

