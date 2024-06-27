Zimbabwe Set To Introduce E-Passport Border Crossing System For Expedited Entry

We are working on a new border management system, which we will be launching this year and will provide efficiency at points of entry. We will introduce e-gates. I can confirm Harare will have a minimum of four of these. These will cater for our nationals and those from Sadc with e-passports. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

He said the rollout will start with busy entry points such as Harare, Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, Beitbridge and Chirundu.

Chitsa also said the Immigration Department had introduced electronic visa applications, and e-permits and have digitised records and information systems to minimise delays. He said:

We have a visa system in which everyone coming to Zimbabwe requiring visas will apply while still in their home country to avoid bottlenecks at the point of entry. The e-visas will see our visitors apply for visas online while in their home country before travelling. The system is already functioning. You will also realise that our system has a lot of paperwork that was also causing delays. To deal with that we will introduce online forms to get away with the paper-based system.

On December 14, 2021, President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially launched Zimbabwe’s new e-passport and said that the introduction of this advanced document aligned with the government’s vision of modernising the economy through the application of cutting-edge information and communications technology (ICT) systems.

An e-passport, also known as a biometric passport, is a type of passport that contains electronic information about the passport holder.

E-passports contain a small, embedded computer chip that stores the passport holder’s personal information, biometric data, and a digital copy of the passport photo.

The chip in an e-passport typically stores biometric identifiers such as a digital photograph, fingerprints, or iris scans of the passport holder. These biometric data points help to verify the identity of the passport holder.

The embedded chip and biometric data make e-passports much harder to forge or counterfeit compared to traditional paper passports.

This improves border security and helps combat identity theft and passport fraud.

