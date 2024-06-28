Govt Accuses Opposition And CSOs Of Inciting Anarchy To Solicit Donor Funds
The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere, who is also the Acting Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, has accused unnamed opposition politicians and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) of attempting to foment chaos in the country to solicit funds from foreign donors and revive their waning careers.
In a strongly-worded statement issued on Friday, June 28, Muswere categorically stated that such efforts to subvert the will of the people will not be tolerated.
Muswere warned that law enforcement agents will be deployed to ensure that any “merchants of violence” are swiftly apprehended and that peace and tranquillity prevail throughout the country. He said:
Government has observed attempts to instigate anarchy and despondency by some criminal and opportunistic elements in the opposition; some politicians and some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).
This is in line with their well-documented modus operandi to seek attention and raise funding to try to resurrect their political careers by subverting the will of the people.
Therefore, as Government we are warning perpetrators of these serial choreographed theatrics who are involved in subversive activities aimed at undermining the rule of law that their days are numbered and that their lawless plans will never see the light of day.
To this end, the Government reaffirms its commitment to protecting the nation and the citizens by ensuring that law and order prevails.
Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to apprehend all those who undermine the justice delivery system by causing chaos and mayhem.
Finally, the Government is assuring Members of the Public that the security forces have adequate capacity to maintain law and order in terms of the constitutional mandate!
Muswere’s statement represents the ZANU PF-led government’s latest attempt to delegitimize and discredit any criticism or dissent aimed at its policies by casting aspersions on the motives of opposition figures and CSOs.
The warning comes after 79 people linked to the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), including former party senator Jameson Timba, were arrested over a week ago on allegations of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as well as disorderly conduct.
They were arrested on Sunday, 16 June, at Timba’s house in Harare while commemorating the Day of the African Child.
Prosecutors alleged the gathering was for an unlawful demonstration.
The Harare Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 21, 2024, initially postponed its ruling on the CCC activists’ bail application until Tuesday, June 25, 2024, but then further delayed the decision and rescheduled it for this Thursday.
The activists were denied bail and remanded in custody to 10 July 2024 by the Harare Magistrates Court.
