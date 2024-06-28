Govt Accuses Opposition And CSOs Of Inciting Anarchy To Solicit Donor Funds

Government has observed attempts to instigate anarchy and despondency by some criminal and opportunistic elements in the opposition; some politicians and some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

This is in line with their well-documented modus operandi to seek attention and raise funding to try to resurrect their political careers by subverting the will of the people.

Therefore, as Government we are warning perpetrators of these serial choreographed theatrics who are involved in subversive activities aimed at undermining the rule of law that their days are numbered and that their lawless plans will never see the light of day.

To this end, the Government reaffirms its commitment to protecting the nation and the citizens by ensuring that law and order prevails.

Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to apprehend all those who undermine the justice delivery system by causing chaos and mayhem.

Finally, the Government is assuring Members of the Public that the security forces have adequate capacity to maintain law and order in terms of the constitutional mandate!