Mutare Woman Fined US$120 For Bigamy

3 minutes ago Fri, 28 Jun 2024 14:20:46 GMT

A 40-year-old woman from Mutare has been sentenced to pay a fine of US$120 by the Mutare Magistrate’s Court on a charge of bigamy.

Bigamy is the act of entering into a marriage with one person while still being legally married to another person.

The accused, Tambudzai Muwadi, was found guilty of entering into a second marriage while her first marriage was still legally valid.

