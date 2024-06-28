Mutare Woman Fined US$120 For Bigamy
A 40-year-old woman from Mutare has been sentenced to pay a fine of US$120 by the Mutare Magistrate’s Court on a charge of bigamy.
Bigamy is the act of entering into a marriage with one person while still being legally married to another person.
The accused, Tambudzai Muwadi, was found guilty of entering into a second marriage while her first marriage was still legally valid.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Muwadi initially got married to Jonathan Kisi in January 2004 under the Marriage Act Chapter 05:11 and was issued a marriage certificate by the Harare Magistrates’ Court.
Although Muwadi and Kisi later separated, they did not officially cancel their marriage. Then, on September 3, 2005, Muwadi went on to marry Julius Tawanda Mukajami, also under the provisions of the Marriage Act Chapter 05:11, and was issued another marriage certificate.
The court has ordered Muwadi to pay a fine of US$120 or face 30 days of imprisonment. Additionally, the marriage certificate issued for her second marriage has been referred to the Registrar General’s office for cancellation.
