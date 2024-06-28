ZIFA Mourns The Death Of Legendary Striker Norman Maroto

At the time of his demise, Maroto was serving as the Communications Officer for the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ).

In a statement, ZIFA acknowledged Maroto’s immense and profound impact on Zimbabwean football.

His achievements and dedication as a player for clubs like Dynamos and Gunners cemented his legacy as a beloved figure within the national football community. Reads the statement:

It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we extend our sincere condolences on the passing of Norman Maroto, a cherished member of the Zimbabwe football family. Norman’s contribution to Zimbabwean football was immense and profound. As a player, he graced the pitch with exceptional talent, earning admiration and respect from fans and peers alike. His transition into a football administrator further showcased his dedication to the sport, and his work with the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) was marked by a steadfast commitment to the welfare of players and the growth of football in our nation.

In a statement, the Football Ambassadors of Zimbabwe (FAZ) praised Maroto’s lasting impact on the sport, stating that he had been an inspiration to many young footballers, not only at the club level but also on the national stage. FAZ said:

It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that the Football Ambassadors of Zimbabwe (FAOZ) is delivering this message of condolence on the untimely passing of former Dynamos Football Club, Gunners Football Club, Shabanie Mine Football Club, Buymore Football Club and Young Warriors U20 forward, Norman Maroto. We pay our tribute to a Zimbabwean football legend and ambassador. On behalf of the football fraternity, we would like to offer our deepest condolences to the Maroto family, relatives and friends for the loss. We would like to also extend our sympathies to the country at large. Norman passed away on 28 June 2024. The country has suffered a great loss, and we will be eternally grateful for Norman’s immeasurable contributions to our football. His death has taken from us a man who inspired a lot of footballers among the youth, not only at the club but also at the national level to take football as a career and a tool for the development of discipline and a sense of patriotism.

Nicknamed “Lumumba”, Maroto is the last player to score more than 20 goals in a season in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

He scored 22 goals for the now-defunct Gunners Football Club in 2010 to clinch the Golden Boot.

Maroto was part of the famous Dynamos Kidznet team under the guidance of Moses Chunga. The Kidznet initiative aimed to infuse the team with teenage talents, including players like Samson Choruwa, Eddie Mashiri, Nyasha Chazika, and Leo Kurauzvione.

Chunga’s vision was to have at least a quarter of the team composed of teenagers, emphasizing the importance of nurturing junior talent.

